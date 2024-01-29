Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as heavyweights gained on continued inflows of foreign money, while investors were cautious about China's real estate issues.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 22.09 points, or 0.89%, at 2,500.65, its highest since Jan. 15.

** The KOSPI, cut some of its gains at the end of the session, after rising as much as 1.55%.

** "Heavyweights, including Samsung Electronics which rose on foreign buying, lifted the benchmark index higher," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** "News on China's Evergrande had little immediate impact on the domestic market, but for the time being, developments of China issues will matter the most," Seo said.

** A Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group, a move likely to send ripples through China's crumbling financial markets as policymakers scramble to contain a deepening crisis.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.36%, while battery makers Samusng SDI and SK Innovation jumped 5.13% and 3.89%, respectively.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 4.43% and 5.83%, respectively, while biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics added 3.49%.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 527 shares advanced, while 362 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 547.3 billion won ($409.88 million) for the day on the main board, extending their buying streak to a seventh straight session.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,335.7 per dollar, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,336.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 104.82.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 3.304%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.439%. ($1 = 1,335.2700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



