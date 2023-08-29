Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains, with e-commerce firms the biggest gainers among major heavyweights.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 8.75 points, or 0.34%, at 2,552.16, adding to its 0.96% gain on Monday.

** Its closing level was the highest since Aug. 14 and 1.90% higher than the three-month low hit on Aug. 18.

** The South Korean government plans to raise budget spending to nearly $497 billion for 2024 but the proposed increase is the smallest in two decades as authorities prioritise fiscal discipline amid weakening tax revenue due to slower economic growth.

** "The KOSPI's gain was a little limited amid wait-and-see sentiment ahead of major economic data releases," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea will report its monthly trade data on Friday, while investors are also keen on U.S. and China manufacturing data.

** Search engine Naver jumped 2.11% and instant messenger Kakao gained 1.25%, while its financial affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay added 0.61% and 2.20%, respectively.

** Automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers also advanced, but battery makers declined, while chipmakers were mixed.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 624 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 158.8 billion won ($120.18 million) for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,321.9 per dollar, 0.11% higher than its previous close of 1,323.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 103.52.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2 basis points to 3.739%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.8 basis points to 3.843%. ($1 = 1,321.3300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



