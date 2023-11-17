PHOTO
South Korea and China are in talks to arrange a summit between the leaders of both countries, news agency Yonhap reported on Friday citing the South Korean presidential office. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
News agency Yonhap reported on Friday
PHOTO
South Korea and China are in talks to arrange a summit between the leaders of both countries, news agency Yonhap reported on Friday citing the South Korean presidential office. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.