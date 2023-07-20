BEIJING - Foreign investors showed robust confidence in the Chinese market during the first half of 2023, evident through various large-scale investments, People's Daily reported.

BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture of BMW Group in China, has announced its plan to commence production of its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models in 2026 in Shenyang, Liaoning province. The company has initiated a 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion) plant construction for sixth-generation high-voltage batteries for these new EV models.

In another significant investment, German industrial powerhouse Siemens outlined a plan to boost investments in China, earmarking an additional 1.1 billion yuan for its smart manufacturing base for industrial automation products in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

AstraZeneca, the multinational pharmaceutical company, has signed an agreement with Qingdao high-tech industrial development zone, Shandong province. As per the agreement, AstraZeneca will extend its production and investment in China, set up a regional headquarter in Qingdao, and establish an innovation centre focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases.

These foreign investments reflect China's escalating appeal as a global hot spot for investment. By the end of May 2023, the Chinese mainland received 574.81 billion yuan in actual foreign direct investment (FDI). During this period, 18,532 new foreign-invested enterprises were established in China, marking a 38.3% year-on-year increase.

Amid the global economic slowdown, China's promising domestic demand potential and high-quality development have positioned it as an enticing destination for foreign investors.

Japanese tech giant Panasonic Corporation is positive about China's green and low-carbon development. The corporation has built five zero-carbon factories in China and expects the count to reach 16 by 2024. By 2030, all Panasonic factories aim to achieve zero net carbon emissions, according to Executive Vice President Tetsuro Homma.

Volkswagen Group announced plans to establish a new R&D company in China, focusing on the development of advanced EVs and intelligent networked vehicles. Ralf Brandstatter, the head of Volkswagen in China, stated that China is currently leading the transition to EVs.

As China embarks on a new journey toward modernisation, it continues to open its doors wider to the world, offering an improved business environment and better services.