Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged up on Friday but posted a second weekly drop, as cautious investors awaited a key speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that could give clues on the U.S. interest rate hike path.

** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 3.77 points, or 0.15%, to end at 2,481.03, extending gains to a third session. The index, however, posted its second straight weekly loss, falling 0.5%.

** The market erased some of its earlier gains as a sense of caution prompted some profit-taking, said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Park Gwang-nam.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics , SK Hynix and battery maker LG Energy Solution rose between 0.50% and 1.42%.

** The trading volume on KOSPI was 500.41 million shares. Of the total 930 traded issues, 437 advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 134.1 billion won ($100.70 million) on the main board. For the week, they were net buyers for an eighth week, their longest streak since mid-January.

** The won was quoted at 1,331.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,335.2. For the week, it lost 0.4% to suffer a third consecutive week of loss.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,331.7 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,331.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 16.68% so far this year, but gained 6.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 10.7% against the dollar this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.8 basis points to 3.523%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.4 basis points to 3.609%.

($1 = 1,331.7300 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Younah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)