Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares marked their worst session in seven weeks on Wednesday, dragged down by online platform firms, while caution prevailed ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

** The won dropped by the most in two months, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 22.28 points, or 0.86%, at 2,582.63, marking its biggest daily loss since May 3.

** Powell is scheduled to give a testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives' Financial Affairs Committee later in the day.

** "Investors are keen to watch how Powell explains the 50-basis-point hikes projected in the dot plot released last week," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of the month returned to growth for the first time since March, but investors waited for more reliable full-month figures due next week.

** Web portal giant Naver dropped 4.33% and chat app giant Kakao lost 2.32%, after a report said global video platform YouTube would launch its first shopping channel in South Korea.

** Lotte Shopping slid 3.96% and hit its lowest level since April 2020.

** Korea Electric Power ended down 0.91% after the government kept electricity rates for the July-September quarter unchanged after two hikes in the first half of the year.

** Among index heavyweights, automakers were the only gainers, with Hyundai Motor and its sister Kia Corp up 3.08% and 2.69%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 407.8 billion won ($315.59 million).

** The won ended onshore trade 0.91% lower at 1,292.0 per dollar, marking its worst daily performance since April 17.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 3.560%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.610%. ($1 = 1,292.2000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



