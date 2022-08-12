Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, marking their fourth straight weekly gain, as signs of cooling inflation in the United States calmed investors who were worried about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

** The won firmed slightly, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 4.16 points, or 0.16%, higher at 2,527.94.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 2.44%.

** A softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred some rally, and investors are waiting for more economic data from the United States, including factory output, to gauge the strength of growth, Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 13.6 billion won ($10.45 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,302.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.05%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,302.3 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,301.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 15.10% so far this year, but gained 8.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 437.81 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 929, the number of advancing shares was 565.

** The won has lost 8.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.21 point to 105.04.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 3.187%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.5 basis points to 3.304%. ($1 = 1,301.9000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; editing by Uttaresh.V)



Reuters