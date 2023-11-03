Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, as battery makers and online platform firms rallied on upbeat earnings.

** The KOSPI closed up 25.22 points or 1.08%, at 2,368.34. It rose 2.85% this week, its biggest weekly gain since mid-July.

** SK Innovation ended up 7.45%, posting its biggest one-day gain since July 31, after it said its battery business targeting a profit in this quarter.

** Rival battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.68%, and its parent LG Chem jumped 3.40%.

** Search engine Naver jumped 5.08% on a 15% rise in third-quarter profit. Tech giant Kakao, gained 7.13% despite facing regulatory heat, while its affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay rose 3.94% and 8.02%, respectively.

** "Market environment became more favourable to stock investors, with a fall in U.S. bond yields materialising on the Federal Reserve's meeting outcome," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 720 shares advanced and 161 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 134.9 billion won ($102.1 million) for the day on the main board. For the week, they sold 240 billion won.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,322.4 per dollar, 1.55% higher than its previous close. It was the currency's biggest daily gain since March 23.

** The won ended the week 2.53% higher, also its best performance since mid-July, after six straight weeks of loss.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 3.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.1 bps to 4.109%. ($1 = 1,321.9600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)



