Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday amid risk sentiment on a slowdown in U.S. inflation and ended the week with the best performance in six months.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 37.07 points, or 1.43%, at 2,628.30, its highest closing level since June 13.

** The KOSPI rose 4.02% this week, marking its biggest weekly gain since mid-January, after four straight weeks of losses.

** The annual increase in U.S. producer inflation in June was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, following its slower-than-expected consumer inflation data.

** "U.S. inflation was one factor, but there also was theme-based trading in semiconductor and battery stocks," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.09% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.42%, tracking a jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Wall Street overnight.

** Hanmi Semiconductor, an equipment manufacturer, soared 13.59% and hit a record high, ending the week nearly 60% higher.

** Most other index heavyweights gained, including automakers and online service companies, but battery maker SK Innovation and biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics fell 1.03% and 0.53%, respectively.

** Of the total 938 issues traded, 445 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 587.5 billion won ($464.31 million).

** The won ended onshore trade 0.65% higher at 1,265.8 per dollar, after hitting its highest level since early February at 1,260.2.

** For the week, the won strengthened by 3.10%, the biggest since mid-November.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 103.89.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 3.598%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.671%. ($1 = 1,265.3300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



