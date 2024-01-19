Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, to post their biggest daily gain in three weeks, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied on hopes for growing demand from the artificial intelligence industry.

** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 32.70 points, or 1.34%, at 2,472.74. It recorded the biggest daily percentage rise since Dec. 28.

** For the week, the KOSPI still fell 2.1%, extending its losses for a third straight week.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 4.18%, posting its best day since Sept. 1, while peer SK Hynix jumped 3.74%, alongside chipmaker rallies across global markets.

** Taiwan stocks rose 2.6%, with Taipei-listed TSMC shares surging 6.5%, and Japan's Nikkei also climbed 1.4%, after shares of U.S. chipmaker Nvidia hit a record high on Thursday.

** TSMC reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, boosting investor sentiment around the global semiconductor industry.

** Among other KOSPI heavyweights, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers gained, but battery makers ended sharply lower.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 521 shares advanced, while 347 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 683.2 billion won ($510.59 million) for the day on the main board, after five straight sessions of selling.

** They still sold 580 billion won for the week, snapping a six-week buying streak.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.05% higher at 1,339.0 per dollar.

** The won weakened 1.9% this week, after gaining 0.1% in the prior week.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 104.82.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.297%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.414%. ($1 = 1,338.0600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



