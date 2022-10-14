Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Friday, buoyed by internet platform operators, in line with upbeat global equities despite faster-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 49.68 points, or 2.30%, at 2,212.55, after touching a two-week low in the previous session.

** It was the third-best daily performance this year to date, but not enough to make up for sharp losses seen earlier the week. The index fell 0.91% for the week, its eighth weekly fall in nine.

** U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.

** "The stock market rose on dip-buying, but a meaningful rising trend is unlikely with bond yields remaining at high levels for a longer period," said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Park Kwang-nam.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped 1.99%, peer SK Hynix gained 0.63%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.26%.

** Shares of internet platform operator Naver jumped 4.42% and peer Kakao surged 8.67%, with affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay up 5.74% and 4.94%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 261.5 billion won ($183.01 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to a 10th session - the longest since late November 2020.

** The won was last quoted at 1,428.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close.

** The currency weakened 1.13% against dollar for the week, marking a ninth weekly loss in 10.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 102.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 4.219%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 4.200%.

($1 = 1,428.8600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)



