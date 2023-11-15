Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained more than 2% on Wednesday, helped by optimism from slower-than-expected U.S. inflation data that the Federal Reserve might be done tightening.

** The won posted its best session in nearly eight months, while the benchmark bond yield dropped to its lowest since early September.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 53.42 points, or 2.20%, at 2,486.67.

** U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October and the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in two years, data showed on Tuesday.

** "U.S. inflation data was more optimistic than expected while economic indicators in China also beat forecasts, providing additional boost to the local stock market," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** China's industrial output and retail sales growth beat expectations in October, data showed.

** South Korea's unemployment rate inched down in October.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.98% and peer SK Hynix gained 3.15%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.32%.

** Hyundai Motor added 4.17% and sister automaker Kia Corp jumped 4.22%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao ended up 3.47% and 4.21%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 752 shares advanced, while 143 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 542.3 billion won ($32.50 million) for the day on the main board. It was the biggest since Nov. 6.

** The won ended onshore trade 2.16% higher at 1,300.8 per dollar, posting its biggest one-day gain since March 23.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 11.6 basis points to 3.743%, and the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 17.0 basis points to 3.814%. ($1 = 1,301.3400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by