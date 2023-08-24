Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% on Thursday, buoyed by optimism around the semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's steller earnings.

** The won posted its biggest gain in more than two months and the benchmark bond yield fell tracking a drop in U.S. bond yields, with the Bank of Korea's holding interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting, in line with market expectations.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 32.18 points, or 1.28%, at 2,537.68. It was the index's biggest one-day rise since Aug. 1.

** "The benchmark stock index's rise was led by clear strength in tech stocks amid stronger momentum in AI hopes," said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.64% and 4.22%, respectively, as U.S. peer Nvidia's earnings forecast far exceeded expectations on fuelled demand from an AI boom.

** Naver surged 6.26% and posted its biggest daily gain in nearly a month, as the internet giant unveiled its own generative AI tool. Instant messenger Kakao climbed 0.41%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 540 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 110.3 billion won ($83.51 million) for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade 1.29% higher at 1,322.6 per dollar, posting its best session since June 13.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 103.48.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.749%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 3.871%. ($1 = 1,320.7600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



