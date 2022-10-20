Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, dragged by financial firms, as markets tracked inflation worries-led losses on Wall Street overnight. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield inched up.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 31.01 points, or 1.39%, to 2,206.43 by 0159 GMT, extending losses for a second day.

** "Monetary tightening is a constant variable putting heavy downward pressure on the stock market, with high inflation figures for the eurozone and the UK," said Shinhan Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** Eurozone's annual inflation rate for the last month was revised down marginally but was still at a record high, data showed on Wednesday, following that for the United Kingdom matching a 40-year high hit in July.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's financial regulator said it may ease some of the liquidity requirements for financial companies as there are signs of stress in the short-term money market.

** Security brokerages slumped on concerns of a liquidity crunch. Kiwoom Securities dropped 7.62%, Korea Investment Holdings fell 6.85%, and Eugene Investment and Securities lost 5.50%, among others.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.08%, peer SK Hynix dropped 4.09%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.21%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 273.1 billion won ($190.35 million) on the main board, after 13 buying sessions.

** The won was quoted at 1,435.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.62%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,435.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,435.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 101.58.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 4.324%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 4.382%. ($1 = 1,434.7300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)



