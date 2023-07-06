Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, weighed by concerns about the U.S. monetary tightening path after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes signalled more rate hikes.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 22.71 points, or 0.88%, at 2,556.29.

** A united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting, but the vast bulk expected they would eventually need to tighten policy further, according to meeting minutes released on Wednesday.

** "The hawkish minutes weighed on the market, while investors were also waiting for Samsung Electronics' earnings release," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics' is expected to report on Friday a 96% plunge in its June-quarter profit to the lowest for any quarter in over 14 years, as a chip glut continues to drive large losses despite a supply cut.

** Shares of the company fell 0.56%, while peer SK Hynix dropped 2.49%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.35%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform firms rose, which were among 151 gainers out of the total 938 traded shares.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 164.6 billion won ($126.5 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,300.9 per dollar, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,298.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.19 point to 103.70.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.9 basis points to 3.674%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.4 basis points to 3.716%. ($1 = 1,301.1600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)



