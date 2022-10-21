Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Friday, tracking Wall Street's losses on prospects of aggressive U.S. monetary tightening. The Korean won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield hit a more than 11-year high.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.71 points, or 0.26%, to 2,212.38 as of 0106 GMT and was set to post a second weekly loss.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target amid very high levels of inflation, sending stocks lower and bond yields sharply higher.

** "Losses were capped, with the market pricing in a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on the hawkish comment and a reduced risk after UK prime minister's resignation," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.72% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.00%.

** Battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 6.62%, set to post the biggest daily gain since March 2021, while peer LG Energy Solution declined 0.51%.

** Still, most stocks fell. Of the total traded issues of 923, the number of advancing shares was 204.

** Foreigners were marginally net buyers on the main board, with a 1.3 billion won ($906,618) purchase.

** The won was quoted 0.01% lower at 1,433.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, and was set to post a second weekly loss. In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,434.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.27 point to 101.22.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield jumped 11.6 basis points to 4.435%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 8.5 basis points to 4.500%, hitting its highest in more than 11 years. ($1 = 1,433.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)



