Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares, its currency, and treasury bond prices fell sharply early on Tuesday, as investors caught up with a global sell-off in risky assets seen on Monday — a public holiday for domestic financial markets.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 51.28 points, or 2.30%, to 2,181.56 as of 01:59.

** Nearly all of the listed stocks fell, with only about 5% of them gaining in the morning. Chipmaker Samsung Electronics slid 3.56% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.32%.

** The trading volume was 461.54 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 932, the number of advancing shares was 41.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 57.4 billion won ($40.03 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,430.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.27% lower than its previous close at 1,412.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,433.3 per dollar, down 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,432.0.

** The KOSPI has fallen 26.74% so far this year, and lost 8.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 16.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 points to 101.52.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.0 basis points to 4.355%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.2 basis points to 4.308%. ($1 = 1,433.9500 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)



