** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as sentiment weakened on China's latest COVID-19 flare-ups while investors also maintained a cautious stance ahead of major economic data this week. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 10.34 points, or 0.44%, at 2,340.27.

** U.S. employment data came in stronger than expected and eased some worries about a steep recession, but the local market tracked weak China stocks to shed early gains, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** Mainland China stock market fell more than 1%, while Hong Kong dropped about 3%, pulled down by COVID-19 concerns and property developers.

** Market sentiment was largely cautious as investors also awaited data on U.S. inflation and China's major economic indicators such as exports due later the week.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank is expected to deliver its first 50-basis-point rate hike to 2.25% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics inched up 0.17%, but peer SK Hynix fell 1.16%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.80%.

** Shares of COVID vaccine maker SK Bioscience jumped 4.64% to the highest since early-April amid signs of a new wave of infections.

** But, advancing shares accounted for less than a third of 928 total traded issues on the benchmark KOSPI.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 17.2 billion won ($13.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,303.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.7% at 1,303.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,303.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 104.42 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.6 basis points to 3.331%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3.4 basis points to 3.399%.

($1 = 1,303.7100 won)



