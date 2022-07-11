PHOTO
Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as sentiment weakened on China's latest COVID-19 flare-ups while investors also maintained a cautious stance ahead of major economic data this week. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 10.34 points, or 0.44%, at 2,340.27.
** U.S. employment data came in stronger than expected and eased some worries about a steep recession, but the local market tracked weak China stocks to shed early gains, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.
** Mainland China stock market fell more than 1%, while Hong Kong dropped about 3%, pulled down by COVID-19 concerns and property developers.
** Market sentiment was largely cautious as investors also awaited data on U.S. inflation and China's major economic indicators such as exports due later the week.
** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank is expected to deliver its first 50-basis-point rate hike to 2.25% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics inched up 0.17%, but peer SK Hynix fell 1.16%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.80%.
** Shares of COVID vaccine maker SK Bioscience jumped 4.64% to the highest since early-April amid signs of a new wave of infections.
** But, advancing shares accounted for less than a third of 928 total traded issues on the benchmark KOSPI.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 17.2 billion won ($13.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was last quoted at 1,303.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.7% at 1,303.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,303.2.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 104.42 in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.6 basis points to 3.331%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3.4 basis points to 3.399%.
($1 = 1,303.7100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Reuters