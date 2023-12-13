Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped nearly 1% on Wednesday, pulled down by a slump in battery makers and overall market caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was little changed.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.61 points, or 0.97%, at 2,510.66, ending a three-session streak of gains.

** U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November, data showed on Tuesday, providing further evidence that the Fed is unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.

** The Fed will announce its decision later in the day for the last policy meeting of the year.

** "Battery makers tracked weakness in global peers, with their losses contributing to more than half of the decline in the benchmark index," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.42%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 3.59% and 1.87%, respectively.

** Battery materials makers LG Chem and POSCO Holdings also fell sharply, down 2.54% and 3.21%, respectively.

** The fall in battery stocks came even as South Korea pledged to provide 38 trillion won ($29 billion) in financing to strengthen the industry over the next five years.

** South Korea will not require foreigners to register with authorities in order to trade shares in locally listed companies from Thursday, its financial regulator said.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 272 shares advanced, while 599 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 150.3 billion won ($114 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,319.9 per dollar, 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,314.0.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.7 basis points to 3.463%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was down 0.4 basis points to 3.522%. ($1 = 1,319.6600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



