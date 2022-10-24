Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as investors found some relief in the government's measures to ease worries about a credit crunch in bond and short-term money markets. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 23.04 points, or 1.04%, to 2,236.16 as of 0630 GMT at close.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.86% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.44%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.00%. ** Wall Street gains over the weekend and the (Korean) government's policy measures to support the local market has lifted the market, but declines in Chinese share markets trimmed some of the early gains later in the session, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities. ** The government will double the ceiling of its corporate bond-buying facility run by state-run banks to 16 trillion won ($11 billion), Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho said on Sunday.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 436.91 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 622.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 143.7 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,439.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,439.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 24.90% so far this year, and lost 7.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 17.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.51 points to 101.66.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 21.4 basis points to 4.281%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 18.9 basis points to 4.466%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



