Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed early losses to end higher on Wednesday, led by heavyweight chipmakers and strong foreign buying. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 21.12 points, or 0.86%, at 2,472.05, after falling as much as 1.01% in early session. It also extended its monthly gain for a second month in August, rising 0.84%.

** The local market reversed early losses tracking gains of U.S. stock index futures, said Kim Seok-hwan, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** U.S. job openings increased in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher, pointing to persistently strong labour demand.

** The Bank of Korea said there is a possibility of high inflation lasting longer than expected.

** South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday FTSE Russell is likely to add South Korea to a watch list in coming weeks for inclusion in its World Government Bond Index.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.53% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.15%, leading the gains on the index. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.64%.

** Airline shares jumped, with Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines rising 2.87% and 3.39%, respectively, as South Korea ends a requirement for COVID-19 test for inbound travellers.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 208.7 billion won ($155.78 million) on the main board. For the month, they bought net 3.11 trillion won, their biggest buy since December 2021.

** The won ended 0.68% higher at 1,337.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, its best day since Aug. 5, after hitting a more than 13-year low of 1,352.3 earlier.

** The currency weakened 2.88% for the month against dollar, in third straight month of losses.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose as much as 9.3 basis points to 3.732%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose as much as 10.6 basis points to 3.801%, hitting a more than two-month high, before erasing some gains. ($1 = 1,339.6700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



Reuters