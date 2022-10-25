Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased early gains and ended flat on Tuesday, as investors were cautious over increased volatility in Chinese equities following the Communist Party congress.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped on finance minister's remarks to cut the amount of bond issuance.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 1.09 points, or 0.05%, at 2,235.07.

** The index rose as much as 0.76% in early session, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains, but started to pare gains around the Chinese market's open, which swung back and forth between positive and negative territories.

** "The local market's intraday moves were in line with volatile Chinese market amid a broadly wait-and-see mood," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.35%, peer SK Hynix gained 1.85%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.39%.

** But only 335 shares rose, out of 932 total traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 78.7 billion won ($54.91 million) on the main board.

** The won ended up 0.46% at 1,433.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, reversing early losses to a fresh 13-year low of 1,444.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.8% at 1,432.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,432.1.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.31 point to 101.83.

** South Korea will significantly cut the amount of treasury bonds to be issued for the rest of this year than originally planned, finance minister said.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 6.7 basis points to 4.232%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 8.5 basis points to 4.400%. ($1 = 1,433.2200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



