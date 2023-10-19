Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 2% on Thursday as the central bank warned of renewed inflationary pressures from the Israel-Hamas conflict. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 46.81 points, or 1.90%, at 2,415.79. It was the biggest daily loss since Oct. 4.

** The Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, retaining a tightening bias on monetary policy as it warned of inflationary risks from the Middle East violence and global oil prices.

** "The central bank flagged the possibility of further tightening, which weighed on investor sentiment, together with the worsening Middle East conflict and rising U.S. Treasury yields," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.42% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.31%, while online platform companies also plunged.

** Battery makers dropped after U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported weak earnings, with major supplier LG Energy Solution falling 2.69%.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 94 shares advanced, while 813 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 155.4 billion won ($114.48 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,357.4 per dollar, 0.57% lower than its previous close at 1,349.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 102.41.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.0 basis points to 4.077%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.6 basis points to 4.367%. ($1 = 1,357.4700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



