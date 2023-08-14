Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a month's low on Monday as worries about high inflation in the United States and real estate-related risks in China weighed on sentiment.

** The won touched a three-month low, while the benchmark bond yield climbed.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 20.39 points, or 0.79%, at 2,570.87, extending losses to a third straight session and marking the lowest closing level since July 11.

** There were few market drivers domestically. The market will be closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

** U.S. producer prices increased slightly more than expected in July as the cost of services rebounded at the fastest pace in nearly a year, data showed on Friday.

** Chinese property giant Country Garden's debt problems deepened after its onshore bonds were suspended, sending shares plunging to a record low on Monday.

** "Investor sentiment worsened on the burden from a rise in U.S. treasury bond yields, while increased volatility in the Chinese yuan and Korean won had a negative impact on foreign flows," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Battery makers led the losses on the benchmark index, with LG Energy Solution down 0.91%, its parent LG Chem down 4.02%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation fell 3.63% and 3.31%, respectively.

** All other index heavyweights also declined, including chipmakers, automakers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and online platform operators.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 290 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 154.9 billion won ($116.40 million).

** The won ended onshore trade 0.45% lower at 1,330.9 per dollar, after touching its weakest level since May 19 at 1,335.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.741%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.0 bps to 3.886%. ($1 = 1,330.7100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



