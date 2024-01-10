Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly a month, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers and battery manufacturers. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 19.26 points, or 0.75%, at 2,541.98, its lowest since Dec. 13.

** The KOSPI extended its decline to a sixth straight session, the longest losing streak since mid-August.

** "Investors continued to book profits after Samsung Electronics' weak earnings suggested that they needed to wait more to see a recovery in semiconductor exports," Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

** The Bank of Korea meets on Thursday for the first rate decision of the year and is expected to stay on hold for an eighth consecutive meeting.

** Globally, investor focus is on U.S. inflation data due later in the week for clues on the policy path of the Federal Reserve.

** Samsung Electronics fell for a second day, down 1.47%, after the chipmaker flagged weak profit the day before. Peer SK Hynix lost 2.84%.

** South Korean battery makers weakened, tracking an overnight drop in U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla. Shares of LG Energy Solution slid 1.68%, Samsung SDI fell 3.59%, and SK Innovation shed 2.05%.

** Automakers and online platform companies were in a gaining minority of 337 stocks, while 540 declined among 939 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 215.5 billion won ($163.13 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,320.1 per dollar, 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,315.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 104.94.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.270%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.349%. ($1 = 1,321.0100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



