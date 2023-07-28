The country is on track with its goal to bring down poverty to single-digit level by 2028, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

'I think given the recent developments, economic data that we have seen, we are definitely on track,' NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said during the post-State of the Nation Address Discussion held yesterday.

In 2021, the country's poverty incidence was at 18.1 percent.

Balisacan said the economy is growing, posting 7.6 percent growth in 2022 and 6.4 percent in the first quarter this year.

In terms of jobs, he said the country's unemployment rate was at 4.3 percent in May this year.

'It's the kind of unemployment data you see in most developed countries,' Balisacan said.

The May unemployment rate is also the second lowest level seen since April 2005.

Balisacan said the country, however, faces challenges in terms of having more jobs available as well as improving the quality of jobs.

He said this is why the government is working on improving the quality of available jobs as well as the employability of the country's workers.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence and the green economy, he said there is a need to enhance human capital in order for workers to match available jobs.

'That's the primary reason why we are so much into going around the world, talking to the business community, to all investors, to get investment coming to the country, because without investment, there is no way you can improve the quality of jobs. You need to get those to build factories. You need to build plants, equipment, roads, bridges and so on to be able to employ more people in areas where people can earn decent incomes,' he said.

To reduce poverty, he said it is important to have an economic growth that generates more jobs and quality jobs, as well as to have stable prices.

'As we keep saying, the stars are aligned. If we miss this time, I don't know where we are going. I am definitely sure that given this alignment, there is governance we have right now, the popularity of our President, the clarity of our development blueprint, and this collaboration we have between government and the private sector and the academe, I think that when we get all our acts together and we are calling all of government, whole of society approach, there is no reason we can fail this time,' he said.

