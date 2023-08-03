Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore extended higher to 14-week highs as weekly exports crunched sharply, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks climbed 10% to 22.92 million barrels (3.61 million metric tons) in the week to August 3, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. Weekly fuel oil exports out of Singapore crunched by nearly 74% as China's spree for HSFO appears to have eased amid a sharp rally in high-sulphur fuel oil prices, trade sources said. Singapore's weekly inventory level has also steadied, after slumping to its second-lowest level for 2023 just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 32% week-on-week at 588,000 metric tons. Malaysia was the top origin of Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes at 213,000 metric tons, followed by Brazil at 196,000 metric tons and the United Arab Emirates at 80,000 metric tons. Middle East exports to Asia have hit a five-month high of 2.13 million metric tons for July, said Refinitiv Oil Research this week, adding that the attractive high-sulfur market is proving a draw for the Middle East barrels.

Separately, Philippines was the top destination for fuel oil exports out of Singapore, with net export volumes of 39,000 metric tons. Aug 3, Fuel oil (in tons) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports BRAZIL 123,182 0 123,182 CHINA 19,676 24 19,652 INDIA 0 93 -93 INDONESIA 53,548 3 53,545 JAPAN 42,979 0 42,979 MALAYSIA 230,444 17,316 213,127 MICRONESIA 0 17 -17 NEW CALEDONIA 0 8,099 -8,099 PHILIPPINES 0 38,544 -38,544 RUSSIA 65,362 0 65,362 SUDAN 29,971 0 29,971 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 79,814 0 79,814 UNITED STATES 0 0 0 VIET NAM 6,992 0 6,992 TOTAL 651,969 64,096 587,872 (Data from Enterprise Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)