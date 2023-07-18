The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) is expected to stay within the 6,500 to 6,600 range after last week's extended rally.

Investors were mostly encouraged by slower-than-expected US inflation results at three percent, raising hopes that the US Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, according to Unicapital Securities.

Thus, Unicapital said that in the near-term, it expects the upsides unlocked by the better-than-expected US inflation result to keep the main index range-bound .

Also commenting on the US inflation report, 2TradeAsia said this provides a supportive backdrop for a possible tilt in the Fed's outlook in its upcoming July 25 to 26 meetings.

'This indicator of possible return-to-norm inflation also bodes well for broad-based consumer and business confidence for the latter half of 2023. Note that yields continue to price a 25-basis point hike in July (core print is still above the ideal US inflation of one to two percent, after all) but the case for rate rollbacks in early 2024 should gain traction if this deceleration continues up to fourth quarter. Additionally, disinflation elsewhere has recently given regional central banks more leeway to diverge from the Fed, the outcome of which may be possible gross domestic product outperformance in the medium-term,' 2TradeAsia said.

The next hurdle, it said, is at the 6,750 to 6,800 level, before ultimately trying to trounce the last high of 7,100 last achieved in January.

It sees immediate support at 6,500 and resistance at 6,800.

The PSEi jumped by 245 points or 3.85 percent to 6,624 week on week. All counters rallied and value turnover recovered, averaging P4.54 billion, while net foreign buying returned, averaging P515 million versus the P82 million net selling last week. Gainers led decliners, 96 to 81.

