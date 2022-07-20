BEIJING - Residents in China's commercial hub Shanghai must take a nucleic acid COVID-19 test at least once a week until the end of August, a local official said on Wednesday.

That extended the current order which required such tests until the end of July.

Shanghai emerged from a two-month lockdown in June but has registered dozens of new cases every day for the past few weeks. It has launched testing drives in most of its districts, on top of the weekly requirement.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)