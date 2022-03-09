BEIJING- China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Wednesday it would suspend the trading of some nickel contracts for one day, beginning from the night trading session on March 9, to try to tame price volatility.

The suspension will affect contracts for April through to July, September, December and January delivery, the exchange said.

The exchange also said it will maintain the trading limits and margin requirements for the nickel contracts at 17% and 19% respectively from the settlement of March 9.

London nickel prices more than doubled on Tuesday to cross the $100,000-a-tonne level for the first time, as growing sanctions against Russia, a major nickel exporter, heightened fears of supply disruption.

Nickel contracts on the Shanghai exchange jumped to hit their upward limit in day trading on Wednesday for a third day in a row at a record 267,700 yuan ($42,380.39) per tonne.

China's Tsingshan Holding Group, one of the world's biggest nickel and stainless steel producers, bought large amounts of nickel to reduce its short bets on the metal and its exposure to costly margin calls.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)