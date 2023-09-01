The government has lowered its borrowing program next month, targeting to secure only P180 billion from the local debt market, as the central bank maintained its readiness to act yet again on its tightening cycle.

In a memorandum to all government securities eligible dealers, the Bureau of the Treasury said it would auction off P15 billion each in T-bills for the four Mondays of September.

The short-dated T-bills will be offered at P5 billion each with benchmark tenors of 91, 182 and 364 days. Total T-bills to be offered will be P60 billion.

For the long-term debt securities, the Treasury plans to raise P30 billion each in T-bonds for four Tuesdays of September for a total of P120 billion.

The T-bonds on offer will have maturities of three, seven and 10 years, respectively.

The September borrowing program is 20 percent below the P225 billion set this month.

For August, however, the Treasury only raised P179.17 billion or almost 80 percent of the intended amount. It borrowed P68.935 billion in T-bills and P110.235 billion in T-bonds.

During the last T-bond auction for August yesterday, the Treasury fully awarded P30 billion for the reissued 10-year T-bonds on offer with a remaining life of five years and four months.

This brought total T-bonds raised for the month at P110.235 billion, which is 73 percent of the P150-billion target to be borrowed from the local debt market.

During yesterday's auction, the five-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.22 percent, moving downward by 3.7 basis points from the 6.257 percent BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from just a low of 6.15 percent and a high of just 6.25 percent.

Likewise, yesterday's average rate was lower than the 6.875 percent coupon rate when the T-bonds were first issued in January 2019.

The average yield was also lower than the 6.337 percent during the last five-year T-bond auction on Aug. 1.

At the time, the government only partially awarded P26.606 billion out of the P30 billion on offer.

Demand for yesterday's securities attracted P54.542 billion in bids, oversubscribing the auction by 3.7 times.

Such a demand is 14 percent higher than the previous five-year T-bonds on offer that reached P47.787 billion.

The latest offering has a maturity date of Jan. 10, 2029.

