Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Assistant Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Executive Affairs, met in Singapore today on the sidelines of Asia Security Summit (19th Shangri-La Dialogue) with China's State Councilor, Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries in the defence and military fields were reviewed and a number of issues of mutual concern discussed.

Dr. Al-Bayaru led Saudi Arabia's defense ministry's delegation to the summit which started here yesterday with the participation of a number of defense, interior and foreign ministers as well as senior government officials, military analysts and decision-makers in the diplomatic and security arenas of more than 30 countries.

The summit, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is scheduled to discuss a number of important issues, topped by the regional security situation, ways of cooperation and exchange in the defense field, and enhancing security partnerships in Asia and the Pacific.



WAM/Hatem Mohamed