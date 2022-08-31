South Korea will lift its current pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers later this week, an official said on Wednesday, as the government believes the recent virus wave has passed its peak and the spread of omicron could slow down.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the new rule that will take effect Saturday came after a state infectious disease advisory committee recommended the government lift the mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for inbound travelers.

"All inbound travelers, whether our nationals or foreigners, arriving aboard a plane or ship will not need to hand in a negative PCR test starting midnight of 3rd September," Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il said in a virus response meeting.

The new measure will be applied to all arrivals, regardless of their vaccination status or the country of departure.

Currently, inbound travelers are required to show a negative result within 48 hours of their PCR tests or within 24 hours of their rapid antigen tests to enter the country.



