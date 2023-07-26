Cutting interest rates remains out of the picture even as inflation continues to be in an easing mode for the past five months, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

In an ANC interview yesterday, Diokno maintained that a possible rate cut appears to be far off the table even as the headline rate is on a downward trend.

'I think the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) wants to make sure that we are really on track with our inflation target before we talk of a cut,' Diokno said.

'We will likely maintain the current rate, but a cut is not yet in the picture,' he said.

Diokno was the BSP governor during the Duterte administration and currently sits in the seven-member Monetary Board.

Diokno's latest monetary comment is an echo of BSP Governor Eli Remolona's stance that it is premature to talk about a rate cut, considering that the economy is still strong and inflation is still above the target range.

In June, inflation eased for the fifth straight month and settled at 5.4 percent. For the first semester, however, the headline rate stood at 7.2 percent, way above the economic team's assumption of five to six percent for 2023.

Diokno said that inflation is expected to be within the target range of two to four percent by the fourth quarter.

'We expect to overshoot the inflation target to below two percent by early 2024,' Diokno said.

'For the whole of 2024, we will be right smack in the middle of our target range, which is three percent,' he said.

The persistent inflation problem since last year prompted the central bank to raise key policy rates by a total of 425 basis points.

It was only in May when the BSP finally took a pause in its tightening cycle and extended its halt at 6.25 percent last month.

The US Federal Reserve, which is slated to meet this week, has signaled another rate increase after taking a pause last month.

On the domestic front, the BSP is not due for another policy meeting until August.

