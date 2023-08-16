The earnings of Philippine banks grew by 25 percent in the first half, as the industry's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved in June after rising for five straight months, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Preliminary data from the central bank showed the net income of banks operating in the Philippines amounted to P178.5 billion from January to June, P35.38 billion higher than last year's P143.12 billion.

During the six-month period, the industry's total operating income surged by 56.2 percent to P736.16 billion from P471.32 billion as net interest income went up by 17 percent to P414.45 billion from P354.32 billion.

Interest earnings jumped by 41 percent to P577.23 billion from P409.4 billion, while interest expenses almost tripled to P162.6 billion from P54.97 billion.

The BSP has raised key policy rates by a cumulative 425 basis points since May last year to bring the benchmark interest rate to a 16-year high of 6.25 percent from an all-time low of two percent to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

Amid the inflation downtrend and stable local currency, the central bank extended its prudent pause as it kept interest rates on hold in May and June and is likely to be kept unchanged this coming Thursday.

On the other hand, the non-interest income of banks operating in the Philippines slipped by 7.7 percent to P107.94 billion in the first semester from P117 billion a year ago due to the 31-percent drop in the earnings from the sale of other assets to P13.86 billion from P19.99 billion, as well as the 3.2 percent decline in trading income to P10.01 billion from P10.35 billion.

Earnings from fees and commission almost booked a double-digit increase to P64.4 billion from P58.58 billion.

Data showed that the industry's provision for credit losses on loans and other financial assets was almost unchanged at P37 billion from P45.65 billion, while soured loans written off plunged by 84.5 percent to P280.28 million from P1.81 billion.

Last year, the earnings of Philippine banks jumped by 38 percent to hit an all-time high of P310.12 billion from P224.75 billion in 2021. This erased the previous record high of P230.67 billion booked before the pandemic in 2019.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said during the post-SONA Philippine Economic Briefing held in Laoag that the robust banking system has allowed the Philippines to recover faster from the impact of the COVID pandemic than its neighbors.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated to 7.6 percent last year from 5.7 percent in 2021 with the lifting of strict COVID quarantine and lockdown protocols.

'Despite the tightening, growth has been robust. We recovered strongly from one of the world's longest and most stringent lockdowns. We've done so faster than most Asian countries. For this I think, we can thank our banking sector as well as the BSP's emphasis on financial stability,' Remolona said.

According to the BSP chief, the banking sector's capitalization stood at 16.4 percent as of end-March, well above the Basel threshold of 10 percent, while its liquidity coverage ratio hit 182.9 percent versus the 100 percent requirement.

'This gives us confidence that the policy rate adjustments were done without risking financial stability,' he said.

Latest data also showed that the NPL ratio of Philippine banks improved to 3.42 percent in June from 3.55 percent in May as the amount of soured loans was almost unchanged at P435 billion from P436.12 billion.

Year-on-year, the industry's loan book inched up by 8.5 percent to P12.71 billion in June this year from P11.71 billion in the same month last year.

The industry's NPL ratio improved steadily to a two-year low of 3.16 percent in December last year after hitting 3.97 percent in 2021. The ratio peaked at 4.51 percent in July and August 2021 as the Philippine economy struggled due to the impact COVID-19 pandemic.

