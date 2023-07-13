The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) hopes to proceed with the postponed reforms in container registry within the year to bring down logistics costs as instructed by President Marcos.

Speaking to The STAR, PPA assistant general manager Elmer Cadano said the agency would push for the enforcement of the stalled Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry and Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) before the end of 2023.

Cadano said cargo handling and port-related fees account for a maximum of five percent of the logistics cost at present.

However, the PPA wants to further reduce the cost of transporting goods to contribute to slowing down the pace of price hikes. Cadano said the controversial TOP-CRMS can accomplish this, as the program will standardize the rate of container deposits.

'We are hoping that it will be implemented before the year ends because we honestly and firmly believe that the program will help further lower the cost of logistics. Further, it will help in other governance issues that we are trying to solve,' Cadano said.

Under the TOP-CRMS, importers will be slapped a uniform fee of P980 for container monitoring in lieu of current rates that spike to as much as P30,000.

According to the PPA, importers pay up to P30,000 for every container they take from shipping lines as a guarantee that the unit will be returned once the products inside it are delivered.

In April, however, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista informed lawmakers investigating the costs and benefits of TOP-CRMS that the program was put on hold on mounting opposition from business groups and state agencies.

Oppositors of the proposed reform said registering under one system removes their autonomy to negotiate prices with present and prospective vendors.

Also, they warned that the implementation of TOP-CRMS will lead to a cost increase of P35 billion annually, a figure contested by the PPA.

At present, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is looking into the provisions of TOP-CRMS to determine whether it adds to the cost of doing business. Once finished, ARTA will submit to the PPA a list of recommendations on how the agency can improve the program.

