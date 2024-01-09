The Philippine stock market welcomed the year on a high note, with a big jump at the end of the first trading week.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,629, up by 2.78 percent week-on-week. Most counters jumped as well, except for mining and oil.

With this, immediate support this week is seen at 6,500, with resistance at 6,700 to 6,750.

Last week, the average market turnover also saw a big leap, ending at P4.30 billion, up 11.06 percent week-on-week while net foreign buying was up by 206.31 percent to reach P343 million.

This was due to a confluence of factors, primarily December inflation which eased to 3.9 percent from November's 4.1 percent.

'Admittedly this came stronger than expected, given seasonal demand and volatility-related downside risks,' said stock portal 2TradeAsia.com.

The outlook of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas remains conservative, but initial analysis of the trend does support a return to the ideal two to four percent range by year-end, 2TradeAsia said.

Against this backdrop, the market will be keeping a close watch on US inflation, to be released this week.

2TradeAsia said global market participants are looking at 2024 to 2025 through rose-tinted glasses.

Philstocks Financial, for its part, agreed that the December inflation provided optimism to investors 'as they would expect that this trend would continue this year, potentially leading to interest rate cuts.'

Michael Ricafort of RCBC said investors would continue to keep a close watch on upcoming Philippine economic data, mainly trade deficit, employment figures (Jan. 9), and money supply (Jan.12).

In the US, investors would watch out for trade deficit, consumer credit, and jobless claims aside from US inflation.

The Philippine Stock Exchange, meanwhile, had already issued a statement on its Jan. 3 glitch saying it was caused by a connectivity problem with its mobile trading application and its process of authenticating all accounts.

