The Philippine central bank on Friday revised its projection for the country's current account deficit in 2024 to $9.5 billion, or 2.0% of gross domestic product (GDP).

It is narrower than the projected current account deficit of $11.2 billion, or -2.5% of GDP, for 2023.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' previous forecast for 2024 current account balance was at $10.3 billion deficit, equivalent to 2.1% of GDP. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)