BEIJING -- China's market remains attractive for foreign companies despite global headwinds, according to a recent survey by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

According to the Global Times report, a survey of 700 foreign-invested firms in China found that over 80% were satisfied with the business environment in the third quarter. Technological innovation and RD were cited as the biggest opportunities, with around half willing to increase investment in western China.

70% of respondents said their industry chain layout in China remained stable, up 4.57 percentage points from the previous quarter. Experts say foreign confidence has risen thanks to China's policy stimulus and improved business climate.

One highlight was foreign investors integrating into supply chains led by China's leading companies, especially in new energy vehicles. They stand to benefit from overall upgrades to Chinese industry chains. A recent example is Germany's Volkswagen investing $700 million for a 5% stake in Chinese electric carmaker XPENG.

In the first three quarters, new foreign-invested firms in China rose 32.4% year-on-year to 37,814. Foreign capital utilisation in manufacturing was up 2.4% to $35.9 billion, with high-tech manufacturing up 12.8%.