Big-time oil price decrease will be seen by motorists on Tuesday, after oil companies announced a rollback on diesel and gasoline prices.

In separate advisories, oil companies Shell, Seaoil, Petrogazz and Cleanfuel announced a huge price decrease.

Oil firms Ceanfuel, Caltex, Jetti, Phoenix Petroleum, PPT Philippine, Petrogazz, UniOil, Petron, Flying V, and SeaOil's gasoline prices will be slashed by P3 per liter, while Shell will implement a decrease of P3 per liter.

For kerosene, Flying V, Petron, and Caltex will implement a P3 decrease per liter.

Diesel prices of all oil firms, on the other hand, will be reduced by P2.45 per liter.

This has been the third week of rollback in prices for both petroleum products after consecutive weeks of oil price hikes.

