Morgan Stanley said on Friday Apple could see at most a 4% hit to its revenue this year after China widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees.

Analyst Erik W Woodring said Apple's share losses in the last two days were "overdone" as he does not believe the curbs will lead to something broader. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)