Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised China's 2024 real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 4.8% from 4.2% expected earlier, citing stronger-than-expected export volume and manufacturing capital expenditure.

"That said, we expect persistent deflation (-0.1% GDP deflator for 2024) and subpar nominal GDP growth on supply-centric policy," Morgan Stanley economists said in a note.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)