Oil firms will implement minimal movement on oil prices on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell, said that they will implement the following increase on fuel products:

Gasoline and diesel prices - Up by P0.10 per liter

Kerosene prices - Up by P0.10 per liter

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Some oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

Last week, oil companies cut pump prices. There were price rollbacks of P0.10 per liter, P0.35 per liter, and P1.40 per liter on gasoline, diesel and kerosene products, respectively.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

