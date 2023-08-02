The Philippines' Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) is likely to lead to lower infrastructure spending, according to United Kingdom-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics.

'We expect the new fund to result in lower infrastructure spending over the short term,' Pantheon Macroeconomics emerging Asia economist Miguel Chanco and senior Asia economist Moorthy Krshnan said in a report yesterday.

They said funds to capitalize the MIF would have otherwise been used to support the budget.

'A diversion of these funds means fewer resources for the government and, with fiscal consolidation a priority, it's highly likely that the end result will be a smaller public outlay for infrastructure,' the economists said.

Last July 18, President Marcos signed the MIF Act into law, creating the country's first-ever sovereign wealth fund.

The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), the sole vehicle for the MIF, aims to generate optimal returns on investment while contributing to development goals, such as poverty reduction and sustaining the country's high growth trajectory.

It will have an authorized capital stock of P500 billion, with an initial subscription of P125 billion by government financial institutions Land Bank of the Philippines (P50 billion) and Development Bank of the Philippines (P25 billion) along with the national government (P50 billion).

The national government's contribution will come from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' dividends, income from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and proceeds from the privatization of state assets.

Proponents of the MIF have cited advantages of the creation of the fund, such as allowing greater mobilization of funds for development projects, as well as easing fiscal pressures to free up resources for the government's other priorities.

Aside from addressing the country's infrastructure deficit, the current administration is facing pressure to rein in a budget deficit that increased sharply during the pandemic.

Pantheon Macroeconomics economists said solving the infrastructure gap is not just a financial problem, but would require increasing operational capacity with agencies key to developing infrastructure showing disbursements that fall below budgeted amounts.

They also said the aim of easing fiscal constraints depends mainly on MIF's ability to access more investment options.

The MIF is seen to provide a legal framework to deploy existing resources under a new investment philosophy where more returns are prioritized, while accepting greater risk.

'Higher returns are always welcome, but the timing of the creation of the MIF is slightly unfortunate,' the economists said.

This, as interest rates in the Philippines have risen sharply on the back of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' tightening.

'As things stand, the government's borrowing cost is higher than the annualized return of the Norwegian SWF (sovereign wealth fund), though this admittedly is a high benchmark. In any case, this adds to our view that infrastructure spending in the short term likely will drop, if the government's fiscal consolidation goes as planned,' they said.

The economists said higher borrowing costs mean each peso invested in the MIF would have to work harder just to make up for any funding shortfall of the national government.

'If properly managed, the fund could add materially to government resources in the future, but its short-term impact on activity probably will be trivial,' the economists said.

