Stock investors will be keeping a close watch on the meeting of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) later this week as it may telegraph the central bank's next move after the Federal Reserve - the US central bank - paused on its rate hike cycle.

'The silver lining is that the US Fed has paused for the first time in 15 months, implying that despite the signal of more hikes, its tightening cycle is slowing down and that the end to the monetary policy tightening is on the horizon,' Unicapital Securities said.

It said the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) would find resistance at 6,500 in the near term and more solid support at the 6,300 level.

Last week, the PSEi ended flat at 6,508.34, up by 0.02 percent week on week. Save for property, most counters declined led by mining and oil and services. With the FTSE rebalancing, average turnover jumped to P19.14 billion.

2TradeAsia said the FTSE rebalancing last week translated to strong liquidity for the market, paring off the prior week's early losses.

'The US Fed finally eased off hiking benchmark rates, opting to leave interest rates unchanged after 10 consecutive rate hikes. This move was no surprise to markets, after dramatically improved inflation data in the last two months. Given US inflation drivers have been fickle as of late plus uneven labor data, we do not think this is a baseline of what is to come from the Fed; consensus is still expecting the benchmark to reach the 5.63 percent to 5.87 percent target range (currently at 5.25 percent). The status quo on rates does put some wind in the sails of interest rate sensitive asset classes, but volatility is expected over the next few months, as the benchmark rate can rise again as soon as July,' 2TradeAsia said.

Against this backdrop, 2TradeAsia said the index's base-building around 6,500 reinforces lack of strong impetus in the medium-term, but provides opportunities to position quietly for the long-term.

'Immediate support is 6,400, resistance at 6,750,' it said.

