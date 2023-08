Malaysia's exports fell 13.1% in July compared to the same period last year, government data showed on Friday, missing analysts' expectations.

July exports had been expected to decline 11.3%, according to 16 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports were down 15.9% from a year earlier. Analysts had expected a 15.6% drop.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 17.09 billion ringgit ($3.68 billion) in July. ($1 = 4.6420 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)