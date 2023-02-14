The Makati City government has distributed P19 million in financial assistance to its 39 'sister' local government units (LGUs) that were affected by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Abra and Typhoon Paeng in July and October last year.

Mayor Abigail Binay said on Friday the city council approved the release of the cash assistance on Dec. 1 through Ordinances No. 2002-A-146 and 2022-A-147.

'We are aware of the devastation caused by these disasters, and through this financial assistance, we want to help communities rebuild and bring back a sense of normalcy to their lives,' she said in a statement.

Binay said the financial aid, sourced from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund, was based on the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The amount allocated for every LGU, ranging from P250,000 to P1 million, was based on the severity of damage to their infrastructure, the size of their population, the number of households affected and the extent of damage based on the assessment by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

'We hope that this assistance will help bring some relief and comfort to our sister LGUs, and I urge everyone to continue to work together and help our fellow Filipinos in this difficult time,' she said.

Among the LGUs that received the cash assistance were Enrile and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan; Gasan in Marinduque; Legazpi City in Albay; Labo in Camarines Norte; Libmanan in Camarines Sur; Bato and Virac in Catanduanes; Libacao, Nabas and New Washington in Aklan; Bugasong, Hamtic, Libertad, San Jose de Buenavista and Tobias Fornier in Antique; Cuartero, Dao, Dumarao and Sigma in Capiz; Batad, Carles, Dumangas, Estancia, Iloilo City, Pototan and San Dionisio in Iloilo; Pulupandan in Negros Occidental; Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur; Datu Abdullah Sangki, General Salipada K. Pendatun, Pagalungan and Sultan sa Barongis in Maguindanao.

Makati also gave financial aid to localities affected by the Abra earthquake: Caoayan in Ilocos Sur as well as Bangued, Bucay, Dolores, Pilar and Tayum in Abra.

The quick response fund is used to provide relief and recovery programs that help normalize living conditions for people living in communities affected by emergencies and disasters.

Makati has 558 sister LGUs in the country.

