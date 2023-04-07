French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted by a huge crowd as he arrived at a university in southern China, as he neared the end of a three-day state visit in which he has repeatedly pushed his counterpart Xi Jinping to help end the Ukraine conflict.

Macron, who landed in the capital Beijing on Wednesday, has said he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

On Friday, he flew to the southern city of Guangzhou, where he was met by hundreds of people at Sun Yat-sen University, with many holding up their mobile phones in the hope of a selfie with him.

He was then expected to speak to students in the campus gym and answer their questions.

In talks with Xi on Thursday, he said: "I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table".

In remarks to the press following their meeting, Xi said he "stood ready to issue a joint call with France" for the resumption of "peace talks as soon as possible", according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

And, according to a French diplomat, Xi expressed a willingness to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but only when the time is right.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanying Macron on his visit, welcomed Xi's openness to speaking with Zelensky.

In contrast with the amicable Macron, von der Leyen has struck a more firm tone in her talks with Chinese officials this week.

On Thursday, she said she had shared her "deep concerns about the deterioration of the human rights situation in China" with officials, and warned Beijing that arms shipments to Russia would "significantly harm" relations.

Moscow however, has poured cold water on prospects of Beijing's mediation, insisting on Thursday it had "no choice" but to press on with its Ukraine offensive.

"Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement."

- Trade partnership -

Beyond the war in Ukraine, Macron's visit has also been focused on firming up a crucial trade partnership.

The French leader is accompanied by more than 50 French business leaders, including the top bosses of Airbus, EDF and Veolia.

Airbus announced Thursday it would open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, with the framework for the deal signed by CEO Guillaume Faury in Beijing.

Asia has become a key market for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing, as demand for air travel climbs with an expanding middle class.

Macron's trip to China also comes as he faces challenges at home, with mounting anger over controversial pension reforms seeing fresh clashes between radical protesters and police in Paris on Thursday.

He will later have an early dinner with Xi, before meetings with Chinese investors and a flight home.