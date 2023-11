Kazakhstan could increase oil exports to China by 10 million metric tons a year from the current 1 million tons, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Friday, if Beijing agrees to invest in additional pipeline links.

Kazakhstan already has a pipeline connection to China but it is mostly used to transship Russian crude, and adding extra Kazakh oil requires additional links from large fields in Western Kazakhstan, Satkaliyev told a briefing. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill)