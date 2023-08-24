Japan's Nikkei share average headed for a fourth straight session of gains on Thursday, the longest streak since mid-June, as U.S. chip designer Nvidia's record financial results lifted Japanese tech shares.

The Nikkei was up 0.35% to 32,125.18, in late Tokyo morning trade, taking its gains for the week to 2.15%.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron and chip-testing machine manufacturer Advantest gave the biggest boost to the Nikkei, contributing a combined 87 index points. AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group contributed another 16 points.

On a share-by-share basis, however, the market looked less positive. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 123 rose versus 99 that fell, with three flat.

The broader Topix added 0.17%.

A round of soft PMI data across Europe and in the United States tempered sentiment heading toward the start of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday, which could offer hints on the monetary policy trajectory.

"It's difficult to take aggressive positions heading into an important event like Jackson Hole," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The topside feels heavy," she said, adding that there could be some selling pressure as investors lock in profits from gains earlier in the week.

Tokyo Electron advanced 2.6% and Advantest rose 2.2%. SoftBank Group added 1.2%.

The Nikkei's biggest gainer, though, was Pacific Metals , which jumped 3.5% after announcing a deal to develop nickel refining technology using microwaves, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



